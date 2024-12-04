A missing Wyoming man with dementia is safe after being spotted on TV hundreds of miles away

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Wyoming man with dementia who wandered away from home and hitchhiked to Salt Lake City is safe after his wife spotted him on the TV news. Ninety-one-year-old Michael Black ended up at a homeless shelter over 200 miles from the couple’s home in western Wyoming. At the shelter, Black was recorded in a KSL News segment about feeding those in need at Thanksgiving time. The Salt Lake City station’s broadcast zone extends into Wyoming, where his wife was watching. KSL reports Avril Black was amazed to spot her husband on TV three days after he went missing. She drove to Salt Lake City to pick him up.

