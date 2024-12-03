What to know about Wisconsin’s collective bargaining law for public workers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A judge’s overturning of Wisconsin’s 13-year-old law that effectively ended collective bargaining for teachers and most state government employees has rekindled a battle over labor rights in a state where the first public sector unions were formed 65 years ago. But before unions head back to the bargaining table, more legal fights await. At its core, the battle is over whether tens of thousands of teachers, nurses, prison guards and other state government employees can bargain over their workplace conditions and salary. The Republican-controlled Legislature has appealed the Monday ruling overturning the law. The case is expected to be decided by the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

