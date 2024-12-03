US border arrests drop 17% in November, dousing predictions of post-election surge

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. official says authorities made about 46,700 arrests for illegally crossing the border from Mexico in November, down about 17% from October to a new low for Joe Biden’s presidency. It marks a decline of more than 80% from an all-time high of nearly 250,000 in December and casts doubt on predictions of a surge ahead of President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection official provided the latest numbers to The Associated Press Tuesday on condition of anonymity because they are not yet public.

