Trial begins for a man charged in the killing of a University of Mississippi student

A trial has begun for a man charged in the killing of a University of Mississippi student who was well-known in the local LGBTQ+ community. Sheldon “Timothy” Herrington Jr. of Grenada, Mississippi, is charged with capital murder in the death of Jimmy “Jay” Lee. The 20-year-old Lee was last seen July 8, 2022, in Oxford. His body has not been found. In October, a judge declared Lee dead after his parents requested that declaration. Herrington has maintained his innocence. Lee’s mother, Stephanie Lee, testified Tuesday that she last heard from her son when he texted to wish her happy birthday just hours before he disappeared.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.