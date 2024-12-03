Confusion and fear spread as South Korean leader declares martial law. Here’s what to know

TOKYO (AP) — Confusion, rumor and fear spread through South Korea in the early morning hours Wednesday after the sudden declaration of martial law by President Yoon Suk Yeol. It was the first such declaration since more than four decades ago when the country was controlled by a dictatorship. The edict and a rushed vote by lawmakers to overturn it were moments of high drama for a leader who has struggled with political deadlock in an opposition-dominated parliament and who has faced claims of widespread corruption. While there was no direct evidence presented, Yoon raised the specter of North Korea as a destabilizing force. Yoon has long maintained that a hard line against the North is the only way to stop Pyongyang from following through on its nuclear threats against Seoul.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.