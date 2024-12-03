Anthony Robinson II scores career-high 29, Missouri rallies from 16-point halftime deficit to win

Anthony Robinson II scored a career-high 29 points, Mark Mitchell added 21 and Missouri overcame a 16-point halftime deficit to beat California 98-93 on Tuesday night in an SEC/ACC Challenge game.

Robinson made 8 of 11 from the floor, 13 of 15 from the line and added six assists. Tamar Bates added 15 points and Marques Warrick had 12 off the bench. The Tigers (7-1) shot 66% percent.

Cal’s Andrej Stojakovic scored a career-high 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting, Jeremiah Wilkinson added 19 points, Rytis Petraitis 17 and Jovan Blacksher Jr. returned from a three-game absence to score 13 points and make five steals. Mady Sissoko had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Bears (6-2), who shot 50% and made 10 of 24 3-point tries.

Cal used a 17-0 run late in the first half to take a 51-35 lead then Missouri came out in the second half to erase that deficit and go out in front midway through the final period. The Tigers never trailed after that though the Bears tied the game three times, the last with 5 1/2 minutes left.

Mitchell, harassed by three Bears in the paint, muscled through for a dunk and added another seconds later after a steal and assist from Tony Perkins for a 92-86 lead with 1:23 remaining. From there, Robinson made five free throws, two coming after a Cal player called a timeout the Bears didn’t have.

Missouri was without leading scorer Caleb Grill (13.6 ppg), who suffered a neck injury in the Tigers’ previous game against Lindenwood. Grill was on the sideline with a neck brace. There is no timeline for his return.

Cal opens its ACC season at home against Stanford on Saturday. Memphis is host to top-ranked Kansas on Sunday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball