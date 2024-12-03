A chef whose van was stolen with 2,500 pies inside is urging the thieves to donate the loot

LONDON (AP) — A British chef is urging thieves who stole a van with 2,500 savory pies inside to “do the right thing” and donate the edible loot to the needy. Tommy Banks said the van was stolen with 25,000 pounds’ ($32,000) worth of food inside. The cargo includes steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies bound for a Christmas market in the city of York in northern England. Banks implored the thieves to leave the food at a community center so it would not go to waste. He said the food could “feed a few thousand people” at Christmas. Banks owns two Michelin-starred restaurants and a pub in the northern English county of Yorkshire.

