What is ‘lake-effect snow’? Warm air from large bodies of water is the key ingredient

The lake-effect snow that has fallen in parts of upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan is the result of cold, moist air that blew over the Great Lakes region. A meteorologist with the National Weather Service says the warmer temperature of the water sends the moisture into an atmospheric layer conducive to snow. Then clouds form and snow falls downwind from the lakes. Over the weekend, parts of upstate New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan saw nearly 4 feet of lake-effect snow. The weather service says forecasting lake-effect snow can be difficult. The storms typically form in thin bands, meaning slight wind shifts can easily change which areas see heavy snow.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.