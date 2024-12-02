Trump’s tariff threats create division between Canada and Mexico over security at borders

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Threats by President-elect Donald Trump to impose U.S. tariffs on its immediate neighbors appear to have created a split between Canada and Mexico, after Canadian officials said problems with the two countries’ borders were not comparable. Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum rejected those comments made following a meeting between Trump and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Sheinbaum on Monday said: “Mexico must be respected, especially by its trading partners.” Canada’s ambassador to the U.S., Kirsten Hillman, said Sunday that “the message that our border is so vastly different than the Mexican border was really understood.”

