Swiss authorities release right-to-die activist after ruling out homicide in ‘suicide capsule’ case

GENEVA (AP) — Swiss prosecutors say a right-to-die activist was released after more than two months in police custody over the reported first use of a so-called “suicide capsule,” after ruling out the possibility of an intentional homicide. Florian Willet, head of advocacy group The Last Resort, was released by authorities in the northern Schaffhausen region, where a 64-year-old U.S. woman was said to be its first user of the Sarco suicide capsule in late September. Authorities detained four people, but initially only released three of them — holding Willet on suspicion that the woman, who was not identified, might not have committed suicide but could have been killed.

