Romania’s pro-Western parties win parliamentary election as far-right makes gains

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Pro-Western parties have won the most votes in Romania’s parliamentary election and will look to form a coalition government as the European Union country faces a surge of support for far-right nationalists who made huge gains in the country’s legislature. Data on Monday showed that the leftist Social Democratic Party topped the polls with the far-right nationalist Alliance for the Unity of Romanians in second place, ahead of the National Liberal Party. The reformist Save Romania Union party was fourth, while two smaller far-right nationalist parties also obtained enough votes to enter parliament.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.