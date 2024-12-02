Missouri man facing execution in the sexual assault and strangling of a 9-year-old girl

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A Missouri man is facing scheduled execution Tuesday evening for the sexual assault and killing of a 9-year-old girl whose body was dumped in a sinkhole. Barring an unexpected development, inmate Christopher Collings is scheduled to receive a lethal injection of pentobarbital for his conviction in the 2007 death of Rowan Ford. The fourth-grader was strangled in the southwestern Missouri town of Stella, on Nov. 3, 2007, and her body was found days later in a sinkhole outside town. On Monday, Republican Gov. Mike Parson denied a clemency petition, and the U.S. Supreme Court declined a request to intervene. No further appeals are planned.

