Dark comedy ‘A Different Man’ surprisingly triumphs at Gotham Awards

NEW YORK (AP) — In a surprise that stunned the audience of Hollywood’s first big awards-season bash, “A Different Man,” a dark comedy about doppelgängers, deformity and authenticity in acting, won best feature film at the 34th Gotham Awards on Monday night. At a starry Gothams that drew Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet and Angelina Jolie, most were expecting Sean Baker’s “Anora” to win. Colman Domingo and Clarence Maclin won acting awards for the prison drama “Sing Sing.” RaMell Ross’ “Nickel Boys” took home two awards, including best directing.

