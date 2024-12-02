Andrej Jakimovski, Trevor Baskin lead Colorado to 75-66 victory over Pacific

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Andrej Jakimovski scored 17, Trevor Baskin had a double-double and Colorado pulled away in the second half to beat Pacific 75-66 on Monday night.

Jakimovski made 6 of 13 shots including four from 3-point range for the Buffaloes (6-2), who outscored the Tigers (5-5) by 18 after halftime to improve to 5-0 at home. Baskin had 13 points and 10 rebounds for his first career double-double.

Elias Ralph finished with 24 points and seven rebounds for Pacific, which fell to 0-4 on the road. Elijah Fisher totaled 17 points and eight rebounds. Petar Krivokapic scored 10 off the bench.

Julian Hammond III hit a 3-pointer to give Colorado an 8-4 lead, but Jefferson Koulibaly and Krivokapic made 3-pointers in a 15-0 run and Pacific moved in front 19-8 with 12:54 left in the first half. Sebastian Rancik sank a 3-pointer to end a nearly six-minute scoring drought for the Buffaloes, who trailed 38-29 at halftime.

Colorado grabbed its first lead since the 15:31 mark of the first half when Jakimovski, who transferred to Colorado after four seasons at Washington State, finished off a three-point play, and RJ Smith followed with a 3-pointer and a basket to put the Buffaloes up 53-50 with 10:40 left to play. The Tigers pulled within a point three times before fading over the final seven minutes.

The Buffaloes shot 53.6% from the floor in the second half and finished at 42.4%. The Tigers shot 48.3% in building their first-half lead but just 26.5% after halftime.

