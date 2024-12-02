A 17-year-old player dies after collapsing during a charity hockey game in New York

BETHPAGE, N.Y. (AP) — A 17-year-old hockey player collapsed during a charity game in New York and later died. Authorities on Long Island say Connor Kasin lost consciousness during a game Saturday night. The Nassau County Police Department says people at the skating rink in Bethpage were performing CPR when officers and medics arrived. Kasin was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital. A police spokesperson says no information on his cause of death is available. Massapequa High School announced Kasin’s death in a letter to students and families. The New York Islanders High School Hockey League canceled all games scheduled for Sunday.

