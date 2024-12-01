Landmark climate change case opens at the top UN court as island nations fear rising seas

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The top United Nations court is taking up the largest case in its history as it opens two weeks of hearings into what countries are legally required to do to combat climate change and help vulnerable nations fight its devastating impact. The U.N. General Assembly asked the International Court of Justice last year for an opinion on “the obligations of States in respect of climate change.” The Hague-based court will hear from 99 countries and more than a dozen intergovernmental organizations over two weeks starting Monday. Any decision by the court would be non-binding advice and couldn’t directly force wealthy nations into acting to help struggling countries. Yet it could become the basis for other legal actions, including domestic lawsuits.

