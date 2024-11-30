Trump taps Kash Patel for FBI director, an ally who would aid in his effort to upend law enforcement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Donald Trump has picked Kash Patel to serve as FBI director, turning to a fierce ally to upend America’s premier law enforcement agency and rid the government of perceived “conspirators.” Trump made the announcement on Truth Social on Saturday night. It’s the latest bombshell Trump has thrown at the Washington establishment and a test for how far Senate Republicans will go in confirming his nominees. The selection is in keeping with Trump’s view that the government’s law enforcement and intelligence agencies require a radical transformation and his desire for retribution against supposed adversaries.

