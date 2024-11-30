Limit on plastic production still under debate as treaty talks come to a close

BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — Negotiations on a plastic pollution accord are drawing to a close Sunday, as nations continue debating whether to tackle the exponential growth of plastic production. The latest draft of the treaty is expected to be released Sunday morning. Negotiators spent all of Saturday behind closed doors trying to reach agreement. The battle over whether to limit the amount of plastic that companies are allowed to produce is the most contentious. Their meeting concludes Sunday or early Monday in Busan, South Korea. A growing number of countries said in Busan that they want to limit the world’s total plastic production. But for some plastic-producing and oil and gas countries, that crosses a red line.

