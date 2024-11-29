Yacht rock gets celebrated — smoothly, of course — in new documentary

NEW YORK (AP) — The stress of Thanksgiving is over. Now it’s time to heat up leftovers, relax on the couch and enjoy the smooth sounds of a wrongly mocked music genre: yacht rock. The late-’70s music of Steely Dan, Michael McDonald and Christopher Cross takes center stage Friday in the well-crafted Max documentary “Music Box: Yacht Rock: A DOCKumentary.” Cross, McDonald, Loggins and Toto’s David Paich and Steve Porcaro discuss the music and how they handled the label. Giving context are musician-comedian Fred Armisen, musician-author Questlove, musicians Thundercat, Brian Robert Jones and Brenda Russell, producer Prince Paul and rock critics and session players.

