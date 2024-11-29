What to know about the plastic pollution crisis as treaty talks conclude in South Korea
Associated Press
BUSAN, South Korea (AP) — The world’s nations will wrap up negotiating a treaty this weekend to address the global crisis of plastic pollution. The world produces more than 400 million tons of new plastic yearly. That could climb about 70% by 2040 without policy changes. China was by far the biggest exporter of plastic products in 2023, followed by Germany and the United States. Less than 10% of plastics are recycled. Many plastics are used for packaging. Every day, the equivalent of 2,000 garbage trucks full of plastic are dumped into the world’s oceans, rivers and lakes.