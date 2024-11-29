UK intelligence chief accuses Russia of ‘staggeringly reckless’ sabotage campaign

PARIS (AP) — The head of Britain’s foreign intelligence service says Russia is conducing a “staggeringly reckless” sabotage campaign against Ukraine’s allies that risks dangerously escalating the conflict. MI6 chief Richard Moore said Friday that Moscow wants to deter Western countries from supporting Ukraine. In a speech in Paris, he said his agency and its French counterpart were working together to prevent a dangerous escalation by “calibrating the risk and informing the decisions of our respective governments” to President Vladimir Putin’s “mix of bluster and aggression.” And in a message aimed in part at U.S. President-Elect Donald Trump, MI6 chief Richard Moore said that Russian victory in Ukraine would threaten American, as well as European security.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.