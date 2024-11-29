Shoppers on the move after Thanksgiving but some are holding on to their cash and credit cards tight

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Even though shopping areas appeared to be bustling Friday afternoon, not everyone was scooping up those popular deals often shown in window displays.

Economic concerns may be in the back of their minds as one shopper Julie Weinmann said.

"Coming out of a global pandemic, there's gonna be a shift I think particularly hard hitting year for a lot of people. So you don't want to be spending as much . You want to be smarter about where your dollars are going in terms of frivolous purchases."

One shopper went right for a deal that was more than 60 % off and bought a purse for herself at the Coach store.

"It was I think $300. and got it for $100. dollars and I got the scarf to tie around which was $70. and I got it for $30," said Lesly Campuzano who works two jobs and says she had the money without a big worry.

Colorful holiday bags were swaying up and down the street from the arms of shoppers, indicating there's buying power out there.

There are some shoppers who don't want to buy anything new and go to a second hand stores instead.

Sophia Keane is a student from Santa Barbara going to school in Long Beach. In her new apartment, "I want to get Christmas decorations and I want to get them from the thrift store because there's aisles and aisles of Christmas decorations there - why would I buy them new?" She also said the thrift store owners are hoping for good business too. "I don't want those stores to shut down we have had a lot of stores shut down on State Street. I want to keep those ones alive."

For those holding their cash and credit cards a little tighter, they are pacing their purchases.

Angela Weidmann said, "the economy is down, maybe jobs not as stable so just keep it a little bit more mindful and what we really need instead of splurging on everybody."

In Carpinteria's Santa Claus Lane, the newer Christmas N Carpinteria store, invited Santa in to make a stop, talk to kids and get some donations for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation. He heard about gift buying but also talked about giving back a special gift. "I ask kids what's the best thing they did this year and I get wonderful answers and they are all heartfelt caring children. We should all stay that way when we get older. "

This was part of the comeback here that once had Christmas year - round with a giant Santa on the roof that could be seen from the freeway, a small train ride around the property and the spirit of Christmas in many of the shops.

At this store they are stocked with unique items, many of them locally made and something for nearly everyone for the season.