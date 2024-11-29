San Jose State beats Stanford 34-31 behind Eget’s 4 TD passes

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — San Jose State quarterback Walker Eget threw a career-high four touchdown passes, including an 18-yard score to TreyShun Murray with 1:55 minutes remaining, lifting the Spartans to a 34-31 win over Stanford on Friday.

Eget completed 33 of 49 pass attempts for 385 yards and was intercepted once. Nick Nash, who went into the day leading the FBS in receptions and touchdown catches, hauled in nine passes for 91 yards and two scores to break the San Jose State single-season record.

San Jose State (7-5) now awaits word on a possible bowl bid. The Spartans have played in the postseason in each of the last two seasons and three of the previous four.

Stanford quarterback Ashton Daniels passed for 252yards and one touchdown but was intercepted three times.

The Cardinal (3-9) played from behind most of the day after numerous self-inflicted mistakes. Stanford had 10 penalties for 115 yards.

Daniels scored on a 1-yard keeper midway through the fourth quarter to give Stanford a 31-27 lead with 7 ½ minutes to play.

The Spartans came up short on their ensuing drive and turned the ball over at the Cardinal 11-yard line after Eget overthrew Nash in the end zone.

Despite being backed up near its own goal line, Stanford came out throwing and Daniels was intercepted by Isiah Revis with 2:39 remaining to set up the game-winning drive in the first game between the two teams since 2013.

Nash had touchdown catches of 20 and 2 yards.

Both teams had long touchdowns negated by penalties in the first meeting between the two schools since 2013.

Takeaways

Stanford: The Cardinal didn’t have any bowl games to play for and it looked like it for much of the day. The malaise extended to the coaching staff, which made several questionable play-calls after driving deep into the Spartans red zone in the first half. Credit Troy Taylor’s team for pulling together and making a late surge, though it came up empty.

San Jose State: This was a good test for the Spartans as they await word whether they’ll be playing in a bowl game. Eget was magnificent all game, as was Nash.

Up next

Stanford: The Cardinal won’t play again until beginning next season at Hawaii in August.

San Jose State: The Spartans are bowl eligible and will have to wait to receive an invitation to one of the postseason games.

