Missouri’s GOP attorney general says abortions after viability remain illegal under new amendment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s Republican attorney general says he still considers it illegal to provide abortions after fetal viability, despite a newly approved state abortion rights amendment. Attorney General Andrew Bailey writes in an opinion that his office will also continue to enforce a law requiring parental permission for minors to get abortions. Missouri voters approved an amendment this month that enshrines abortion rights in the state constitution. But the measure does not specifically override any state laws. Instead it leaves it to advocates to ask courts to knock down bans that they believe are now unconstitutional. Such lawsuits are pending. The amendment takes effect Dec. 5.

