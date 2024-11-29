Klim Kostin’s Gordie Howe hat trick helps Sharks beat Kraken 8-5

Associated Press

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Klim Kostin recorded a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, assist and a fight, and the San Jose Sharks beat the Seattle Kraken 8-5 on Friday.

Jake Walman scored twice for the Sharks, and Macklin Celebrini, Mikael Granlund and Will Smith had a goal and an assist. Timothy Liljegren also scored. San Jose had three straight goals in the second period, taking a 6-4 lead. Ethan Cardwell scored his first NHL goal in the third to give the Sharks a 7-5 lead.

Kostin fought Will Borgen halfway through the third period to finish off the hat trick variation.

Shane Wright scored twice for the Kraken, and Yanni Gourde, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Chandler Stephenson also scored.

Takeaways

Kraken: The Kraken gave up a season high in goals and have allowed 13 goals over their last two games.

Sharks: San Jose’s top young prospects are finding their groove. Celebrini is tied for the rookie lead in goals with eight, and Smith has six points in his last three games.

Key moment

The Sharks blitzed the Kraken with three goals in seven minutes in the second period, turning a 4-3 deficit into a 6-4 lead.

Key stat

Seattle scored two power-play goals, both by Wright, snapping a six-game drought. The Kraken entered the game 0 for 20 on the power play since Nov. 14.

Up next

The two teams play again Saturday night in Seattle in the second game of a home-and-home.

