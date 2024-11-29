Death toll in Uganda landslides rises to 20 as search for more casualties presses on

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — More bodies buried under the mud have been found in eastern Uganda and an injured person died in a hospital, bringing the death toll from this week’s landslides to 20. Officials said on Friday that search efforts pressed on in the stricken area. Heavy rains had triggered the landslides that engulfed six villages in the mountainous district of Bulambuli, east of Uganda’s capital of Kampala on Wednesday night. Some 40 homes were buried under the mud as rains across the country cut off major roads. Soldiers have been deployed to help with the digging.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.