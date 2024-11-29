Amazon workers in India join Black Friday strike action for better wages and working conditions

NEW DELHI (AP) — Amazon staff in India have joined strike action calling for better wages. Around 200 warehouse workers and delivery drivers rallied in the capital New Delhi under a “Make Amazon Pay” banner to demand higher wages, better working conditions, and union rights. At a rally some workers donned masks of company chief Jeff Bezos and joined hands against the Seattle-based company’s practices following the walkout on Black Friday, which starts one of the biggest shopping weekends of the year. Amazon, in a statement issued in India, accused the group of workers of “intentionally misleading and continuing to promote a false narrative.” Similar protests are planned by Amazon staff in other parts of the world, including the United States, Germany, Japan, and Brazil.

