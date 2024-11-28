The Vienna sausage stand is more than just a snack stall. Now it has a UNESCO heritage recognition

VIENNA (AP) — The Vienna sausage stand is a place where the street sweeper, the manager, the tourist and the celebrity converge for the same tasty snack. Now it has the official stamp of approval as part of Austria’s heritage. The culture of the humble “Würstelstand” this week became one of the latest additions to the national list of intangible cultural heritage overseen by the Austrian UNESCO Commission. It joins the capital’s distinctive wine taverns, or “Heurigen,” and the city’s famous coffee house culture. But the Würstelstand is more than just a source of greasy gastronomic satisfaction and can point to a history going back generations.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.