Sweden asks for China’s cooperation over Baltic Sea cables cut while a Chinese ship was nearby

HARPSUND, Sweden (AP) — Sweden’s prime minister says his government has formally asked China to cooperate in explaining the recent rupture of data cables on the Baltic Sea bed in an area where a China-flagged vessel was sighted. Ulf Kristersson said Sweden would like the bulk carrier to move to Swedish waters to allow for an inspection within the ongoing international investigation. Kristersson was speaking following a security meeting of government leaders of the Baltic sea region. The two cables, one running from Finland to Germany and the other from Lithuania to Sweden, were both damaged in Swedish waters last week, in an area where the Yi Peng 3, a China-flagged bulk carrier, was seen.

