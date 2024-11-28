Lebanon says 2 hurt as Israeli troops fire on people returning south after truce with Hezbollah

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanese state media say at least two people were wounded by Israeli fire in southern Lebanon. The Israeli military said it had fired at people trying to return to certain areas on Thursday, the second day of a ceasefire with the Hezbollah militant group. The agreement, brokered by the United States and France, includes an initial two-month cease-fire in which Hezbollah militants are to withdraw north of the Litani River and Israeli forces are to return to their side of the border. The buffer zone would be patrolled by Lebanese troops and U.N. peacekeepers. The agreement ends nearly 14 months of fighting linked to the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

