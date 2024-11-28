Four dead, including two children, in latest migrant shipwreck on Greek island

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Four migrants, including two children, died when a boat struck rocks near the Greek island of Samos, with 16 others rescued. Officials said Thursday that 16 people were rescued, but it remained unclear how many were aboard the boat. It was the second deadly shipwreck on Samos this week, following the deaths of eight migrants Monday. Greek authorities say migrant-smuggling networks operating between Turkey and nearby Greek islands have stepped up activity in recent months – an increase Athens says is linked to wars in the Middle East and Africa.

