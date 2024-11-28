Fire teams on the scene of vehicle fire on railroad tracks off Sinton Road west of Santa Maria
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a vehicle on fire on railroad tracks near the intersection of Sinton Road and Ray Road west of Santa Maria.
According to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the fire has not reached nearby rail cars nor surrounding brush and no injuries have been reported from the scene,
This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.