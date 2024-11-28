Bill to legalize assisted dying in England and Wales faces heated parliamentary debate

LONDON (AP) — British lawmakers are expected to vote on a law proposed to help terminally ill adults end their lives. The contentious bill being debated Friday in Parliament would allow adults expected to have fewer than six months to live to request and be provided with help to end their life. Supporters say the law would provide dignity to the dying and prevent unnecessary suffering. Opponents say it would put vulnerable people at risk, fearing that some would be coerced to end their lives and that some elderly or disabled people may opt for death so they don’t become a burden.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.