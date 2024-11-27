Yap’s 18 lead San Jose State over Long Beach State 82-66

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Donavan Yap’s 18 points helped San Jose State defeat Long Beach State 82-66 on Wednesday.

Yap shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Spartans (4-5). Josh Uduje scored 17 points while finishing 8 of 15 from the floor. Robert Vaihola shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points, while adding six rebounds and three blocks.

Kam Martin finished with 17 points and seven assists for the Beach (1-8). Devin Askew added 14 points for Long Beach State. Austin Johnson had 11 points. The Beach extended their losing streak to eight in a row.

San Jose State carried a slim two-point lead into halftime, as Uduje led the way with 10 points. San Jose State took the lead for what would be the final time on Sadaidriene Hall’s shot with 16:30 remaining in the second half.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.