South Korean leader meets Ukraine delegation and calls for response to North Korean troops in Russia

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s president has met a visiting Ukraine delegation and called for a joint response to the threat posed by North Korea’s recent dispatch of more than 10,000 soldiers to support Russia’s war against Ukraine. During a meeting with the Ukrainian delegation led by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov on Wednesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol said he hopes that Seoul and Kiev will work out effective ways to cope with the security threat posed by North Korean-Russian military cooperation, according to Yoon’s office. The Ukrainian delegation later met with Yoon’s national security adviser and defense minister and expressed hopes for a strengthening of bilateral cooperation.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.