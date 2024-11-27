SMU pulls away in the second half to beat Washington State 77-60

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Boopie Miller scored 16 points, Samet Yigitoglu added 12 points and 11 rebounds and SMU pulled away late to beat Washington State 77-60 Wednesday night in the Acrisure Holiday Invitational title game.

Chuck Harris added 14 points, B.J. Edwards 13 points and Kario Oquendo 11 for the Mustangs (6-2), who shot 42% — 50% in the second half — and dominated the boards 51-25 with Matt Cross pulling down 10 to go with seven points. SMU had 22 offensive rebounds, outscoring the Cougars 21-6 on second-chance points and 44-18 in the paint.

Nate Calmese scored 15 points and Ethan Price and LeJuan Watts 12 each for the Cougars (6-2), who put up 33 3-pointers, making 10, and shot 37% overall. They had a season-low eight turnovers but with their challenges inside, half of their points came from beyond the arc. They had a three-game win streak snapped.

WSU led 31-27 at halftime and matched its largest lead of seven on Price’s 3-pointer to open the second half. SMU took the lead for good at 43-42 and a 10-0 run with six points from Yigitoglu increased the lead to 16 with a couple minutes to go.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball