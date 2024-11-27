Sacramento State knocks off Air Force 63-61

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — EJ Neal had 12 points in Sacramento State’s 63-61 win against Air Force on Wednesday night.

Neal had five rebounds for the Hornets (2-4). Julian Vaughns shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 12 points. Jacob Holt had 10 points and shot 3 of 5 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

The Falcons (2-5) were led by Jeffrey Mills, who posted 19 points. Ethan Taylor added 11 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Air Force.

Vaughns scored eight points in the first half and Sacramento State went into halftime trailing 33-22. Sacramento State used a 12-0 second-half run to take the lead at 34-33. Lachlan Brewer scored 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.