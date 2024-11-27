France says it will work closely with Netanyahu despite international arrest warrant

PARIS (AP) — France says it “intends to continue to work in close collaboration” with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu despite the arrest warrant issued for him by the world’s top war crimes court. The International Criminal Court issued warrants last week for Netanyahu, his former defense minister and Hamas’ military chief, accusing them of crimes against humanity in connection with the 13-month war in Gaza. Since then, French officials have replied vaguely to questions about whether France would arrest Netanyahu should he visit the country. In a written statement Wednesday, the French Foreign Ministry argued that Netanyahu and others benefit from immunity because Israel is not a member of the court.

