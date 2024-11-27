Albanian opposition leader released from house arrest but still faces corruption charges

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — An Albanian court has released from house arrest former Prime Minister Sali Berisha, who leads the opposition Democratic Party and is charged with corruption. The Special Court for Corruption and Organized Crime, which covers cases involving senior officials and politicians, on Wednesday revoked the house arrest order issued almost a year ago for Berisha, without giving any reason. Berisha, who’s 80 years old, was put under house arrest after he failed to comply with an order to report to the court every two weeks. In September Berisha was formally charged with corruption in connection with a property deal. He has denied the charges, calling them political repression ordered by Prime Minister Edi Rama, his political rival.

