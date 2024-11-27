Alabama man charged in September mass shooting faces more murder charges in July quadruple homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama man has been charged with capital murder in connection with a July mass shooting in Birmingham that left four people dead and 10 wounded. Twenty-two-year-old Damien McDaniel was also arrested and charged with capital murder in October in connection with a separate quadruple homicide that took place in September. The shooting in September was Birmingham’s third mass shooting in 2024. Twenty-seven-year-old Hatarius Woods was also charged with capital murder in connection with the July mass shooting. The Birmingham Police Department says Woods and McDaniel are allegedly responsible for approximately one-third of all homicides that took place in the city between July and September.

