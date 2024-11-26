UN investigates sexual exploitation allegations against aid workers in Chad following AP story

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The United Nations in Chad has launched an internal investigation, following an Associated Press report on allegations of sexual exploitation of Sudanese refugees, including by aid workers. The statement, written days after the AP published the story last week, was seen on Tuesday. It said the seriousness of the allegations cited in the AP’s article, warranted immediate and firm measures and that those responsible should be punished. Earlier this month the AP reported that some Sudanese women and girls asserted that men, including those meant to protect them such as humanitarian workers and local security forces, had sexually exploited them in Chad’s displacement sites.

