Russia expels British diplomat after accusing him of spying

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have ordered a British diplomat to leave the country on allegations of spying as tensions soar over the conflict in Ukraine. Russia’s Federal Security Service, the top domestic security and counterintelligence agency, said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies on Tuesday that the diplomat, identified as Edward Pryor Wilkes, had provided false personal data while seeking permission to enter the country. The agency, known under its Russian acronym FSB, alleged that he has worked for British intelligence under diplomatic cover, replacing one of the six British diplomats who were expelled from Russia in August. The FSB alleged that Wilkes was involved in “intelligence and subversive activities that threatened security of the Russian Federation.”

