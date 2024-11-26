Rudy Giuliani in a courtroom outburst accuses judge in assets case of being unfair, drawing a rebuke

NEW YORK (AP) — In an angry outburst in a New York courtroom, Rudy Giuliani has accused a judge of making wrong assumptions about him after ordering him to turn over most of his assets to two election poll workers who won a libel case against him. Federal Judge Lewis J. Liman responded at a Tuesday hearing to Giuliani’s complaints by saying he’s not going to let the former New York City mayor blurt things out anymore unless he’s a sworn witness. The exchange came at a hearing in which the judge refused to delay a Jan. 16 trial over the disposition of Giuliani’s Florida residence and his World Series rings.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.