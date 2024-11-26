Philippine police file criminal complaints against VP Sara Duterte and her security aides

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine police officials have filed criminal complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte and her security staff for disobeying orders from authorities in a recent altercation in Congress. The criminal complaints filed by the Quezon City police Wednesday were separate from legal action that may arise after she publicly threatened to have President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife and the House of Representatives speaker assassinated if she were killed herself in an unspecified plot. She has not provided details of that plot. The Marcos administration’s legal offensive against Duterte, her father and their allies is a critical juncture in a conflict that has seethed between the two most powerful families in the Philippines.

