New Orleans mayor launches own ‘news’ service for the city

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s administration has launched its own new service for the city and its residents. The administration, in a news release, says the project is staffed by city employees who will produce and air a regular “news magazine” on the city’s official YouTube channel. It adds that segments will highlight New Orleans’ “rich culture, diverse communities, and untold stories.” Cantrell for months has avoided attention from traditional media outlets amid a federal investigation and political challenges from the City Council. To keep the city informed about her administration, Cantrell launched a podcast in April but has released just two episodes.

