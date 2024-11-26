Making ‘Queer’ required openness. Daniel Craig was ready

NEW YORK (AP) — Since exiting the role of James Bond, Daniel Craig has seemed eager to push himself in further directions. He performed “Macbeth” on Broadway. His drawling detective Benoit Blanc (“Halle Berry!”) stole the show in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” And now, Craig gives arguably his most transformative performance as the William S. Burroughs avatar Lee in Luca Guadagnino’s tender tale of love and longing in postwar Mexico City, “Queer.” Since the movie’s Venice Film Festival premiere, it’s been one of the fall’s most talked about performances – for its explicit sex scenes, for its vulnerability and for its extremely un-007-ness.

