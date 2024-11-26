Harvey Weinstein files legal claim alleging lack of medical care and hygiene at Rikers Island jail

NEW YORK (AP) — Harvey Weinstein’s lawyers have filed a legal claim against New York City over allegedly substandard medical treatment and unhygienic conditions. The notice of legal claim filed Tuesday says the 72-year-old former film mogul has been denied medical care while jailed at the city’s notorious Riker’s Island jail complex. An appeals court has issued a ruling nullifying his 2020 rape in New York, but he faces a retrial. He has denied any wrongdoing. The claim seeks $5 million in damages for mistreatment. Weinstein’s eponymous film production company went into bankruptcy proceedings after his convictions.

