Drought is causing saltwater to creep up the Delaware River. Here’s what’s being done about it

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Drought and sea level rise are causing salty oceanwater to creep into the Delaware River, threatening a source of drinking water for Philadelphia and millions of other people. Officials are tapping reservoirs to push the unpotable tide back downstream. Drinking water isn’t a major threat yet, but officials are monitoring the effects of the drought on the river. The place where saltwater from the ocean and freshwater from the river meet is called a salt front or a salt line. The current salt front hasn’t been this far up the river since 2016.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.