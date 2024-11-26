Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract, AP source says
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Blake Snell and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to a $182 million, five-year contract, AP source says.
