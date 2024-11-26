A look at the Israel-Hezbollah war, by the numbers

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel has agreed to a ceasefire with Lebanon-based Hezbollah militants after nearly 14 months of cross-border fire that has dealt a heavy blow to both countries. The ceasefire starts early Wednesday and calls for a two-month initial halt in fighting and would require Hezbollah to end its armed presence in a broad swath of southern Lebanon, while Israeli troops would return to their side of the border. But implementation remains a major question mark. More than 3,700 people have been killed in Lebanon, dozens in Israel. Here’s a look at the conflict by the numbers.

